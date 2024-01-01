rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087542
Design for a Decorated Wall and Ceiling of a Gallery, marked with the monogram of the French King Henri III or IV
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for a Decorated Wall and Ceiling of a Gallery, marked with the monogram of the French King Henri III or IV

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087542

View CC0 License

Design for a Decorated Wall and Ceiling of a Gallery, marked with the monogram of the French King Henri III or IV

More