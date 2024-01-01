rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087567
Ichikawa Danjūrō II (?) Performing Shibaraku in the Ichimura Theater
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ichikawa Danjūrō II (?) Performing Shibaraku in the Ichimura Theater

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087567

View CC0 License

Ichikawa Danjūrō II (?) Performing Shibaraku in the Ichimura Theater

More