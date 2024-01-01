rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087573
Manuscript Illumination with the Virgin and Child in an Initial S, from an Antiphonary
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Manuscript Illumination with the Virgin and Child in an Initial S, from an Antiphonary

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087573

View CC0 License

Manuscript Illumination with the Virgin and Child in an Initial S, from an Antiphonary

More