https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087598Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn Orange-Headed Ground Thrush and a Death's-Head Moth on a Purple Ebony Orchid Branch by Shaikh Zain al–DinOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087598View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1994 x 1450 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAn Orange-Headed Ground Thrush and a Death's-Head Moth on a Purple Ebony Orchid Branch by Shaikh Zain al–DinMore