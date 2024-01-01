https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHawks with Pine Trees and Camellias; Small Birds with Willows and Camellias attributed to Mitani TōshukuOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087606View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 570 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1662 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 1810 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHawks with Pine Trees and Camellias; Small Birds with Willows and Camellias attributed to Mitani TōshukuMore