rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087663
Disk Made of Two Sheets of Gold, One Concave the Other Decorated with Feathers or Palm Fronds
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Disk Made of Two Sheets of Gold, One Concave the Other Decorated with Feathers or Palm Fronds

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087663

View CC0 License

Disk Made of Two Sheets of Gold, One Concave the Other Decorated with Feathers or Palm Fronds

More