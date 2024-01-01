https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Illumination with the Martyrdom of Saint Stephen in an Initial E, from a Gradual Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087669View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1156 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2489 x 2583 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Illumination with the Martyrdom of Saint Stephen in an Initial E, from a Gradual More