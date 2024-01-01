rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087678
Manuscript Illumination with Tobit, Tobias, and the Archangel Raphael in an Initial O, from an Antiphonary, Italian
Manuscript Illumination with Tobit, Tobias, and the Archangel Raphael in an Initial O, from an Antiphonary, Italian

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087678

View CC0 License

