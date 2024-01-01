https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Leaf with the Last Supper and the Washing of the Apostles’ Feet Leaf, from a Royal Psalter Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087686View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1804 x 2484 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Leaf with the Last Supper and the Washing of the Apostles’ Feet Leaf, from a Royal Psalter More