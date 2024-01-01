rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087701
The Return to Court of the Four Graybeards of Mount Shang (left); Su Shi&rsquo;s Visit to the Wind and Water Cave (right)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Return to Court of the Four Graybeards of Mount Shang (left); Su Shi’s Visit to the Wind and Water Cave (right), in the Style of Kano Mitsunobu

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087701

View CC0 License

The Return to Court of the Four Graybeards of Mount Shang (left); Su Shi’s Visit to the Wind and Water Cave (right), in the Style of Kano Mitsunobu

More