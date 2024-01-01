rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087717
Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Cosimo Rosselli
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Cosimo Rosselli

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087717

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Cosimo Rosselli

More