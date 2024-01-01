rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087738
"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to Dasavanta and Mithra

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087738

View CC0 License

"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to Dasavanta and Mithra

More