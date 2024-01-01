rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087812
"The Ascetic Strikes a Jar of Honey and Oil with his Staff While Daydreaming", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087812

View CC0 License

