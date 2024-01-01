https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087829Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Birth and Naming of Saint John the Baptist by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087829View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 626 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1825 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 1987 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Birth and Naming of Saint John the Baptist by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)More