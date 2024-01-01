rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087837
Santa Francesca Romana Holding the Christ Child attributed to Antonio del Massaro da Viterbo
Santa Francesca Romana Holding the Christ Child attributed to Antonio del Massaro da Viterbo

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087837

View CC0 License

