https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage fruit border png famous painting sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9088382View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 617 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 771 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2057 pxCompatible with :Vintage fruit border png famous painting sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore