rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099330
"Sculpture" (template for: Allegories N.F. No. 58) by Gustav Klimt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Sculpture" (template for: Allegories N.F. No. 58) by Gustav Klimt

Original public domain image from Wien Museum

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9099330

View CC0 License

"Sculpture" (template for: Allegories N.F. No. 58) by Gustav Klimt

More