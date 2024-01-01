https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Candlestick, Vase and Mask by Egon SchieleOriginal public domain image from Wien MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9099356View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 966 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2817 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3100 x 3852 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStill Life with Candlestick, Vase and Mask by Egon SchieleMore