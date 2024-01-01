https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Man who Discovers the Treasure has it Carried Away by Hired Workmen", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9099834View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2559 x 3454 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Man who Discovers the Treasure has it Carried Away by Hired Workmen", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore