Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9100SaveSaveDrawing of antique fish Tetraodon gillbanksii Clarke drawn by Fe. Clarke (1849-1899)MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2931 x 2056 px | 300 dpi | 16.61 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 842 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2931 x 2056 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDrawing of antique fish Tetraodon gillbanksii Clarke drawn by Fe. Clarke (1849-1899)More