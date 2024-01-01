https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9105948Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextApple on book png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9105948View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 866 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1082 px Best Quality PNG 3452 x 2490 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Apple on book png sticker, transparent backgroundMore