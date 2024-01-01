https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121641Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vegetables cooking ingredients sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9121641View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 2856 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png vegetables cooking ingredients sticker, transparent backgroundMore