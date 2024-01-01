https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124543Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink rose flower png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9124543View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 3329 x 2663 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Pink rose flower png sticker, transparent backgroundMore