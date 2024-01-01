rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dining Room and Stage Offices at White Sulphur Springs by John La Farge
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9182748

CC0 License

