https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew York from the Harbor Showing the Battery and Castle Garden by Alfred CopestickOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182781View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2829 x 1872 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNew York from the Harbor Showing the Battery and Castle Garden by Alfred CopestickMore