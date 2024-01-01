https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReplenishing the Ship's Larder with Codfish off the Newfoundland Coast by Pavel Petrovich SvininOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182803View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2366 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3522 x 2381 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadReplenishing the Ship's Larder with Codfish off the Newfoundland Coast by Pavel Petrovich SvininMore