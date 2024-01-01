rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182803
Replenishing the Ship's Larder with Codfish off the Newfoundland Coast by Pavel Petrovich Svinin
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9182803

View CC0 License

