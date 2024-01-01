https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatch, Charles Clay (watchmaker)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182889View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWatch, Charles Clay (watchmaker)More