rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182900
The Birth of John the Baptist, design attributed to Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Birth of John the Baptist, design attributed to Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9182900

View CC0 License

The Birth of John the Baptist, design attributed to Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)

More