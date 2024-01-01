rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182944
Teapot in the form of an octagonal pavilion
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Teapot in the form of an octagonal pavilion

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9182944

View CC0 License

Teapot in the form of an octagonal pavilion

More