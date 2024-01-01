https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold and variscite earring (one of a pair)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182955View CC0 LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1446 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1446 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1446 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1084 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1446 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1084 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2169 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2259 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGold and variscite earring (one of a pair)More