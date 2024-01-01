https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeach, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen CigarettesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182989View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1736 x 3027 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeach, Oarsman, from the Goodwin Champion series for Old Judge and Gypsy Queen CigarettesMore