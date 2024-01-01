https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDumb-Bell Raising, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge CigarettesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182993View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1140 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2904 x 1655 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDumb-Bell Raising, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge CigarettesMore