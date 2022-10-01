Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183SaveSaveDrawing of antique fish Brama brama (NZ) - Ray’s Bream drawn by Fe. Clarke (1849-1899)MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2459 px | 300 dpi | 28.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 738 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2152 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2459 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDrawing of antique fish Brama brama (NZ) - Ray’s Bream drawn by Fe. Clarke (1849-1899)More