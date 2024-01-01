https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLyndhurst for George Merritt, Tarrytown, New York (west rear elevation and plan) by Alexander Jackson DavisOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183015View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2460 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2673 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLyndhurst for George Merritt, Tarrytown, New York (west rear elevation and plan) by Alexander Jackson DavisMore