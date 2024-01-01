https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183050Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWren, from the Birds of America series (N4) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183050View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 652 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1592 x 2931 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWren, from the Birds of America series (N4) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & GinterMore