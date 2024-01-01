rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Grace Hill for Edwin C. Litchfield, Brooklyn, New York (front elevation) by Alexander Jackson Davis
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183085

