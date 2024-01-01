https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183085Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrace Hill for Edwin C. Litchfield, Brooklyn, New York (front elevation) by Alexander Jackson DavisOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183085View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 902 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2632 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3923 x 2950 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGrace Hill for Edwin C. Litchfield, Brooklyn, New York (front elevation) by Alexander Jackson DavisMore