https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Teacher, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head Cigarettes, issued by Goodwin & Company
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183088

