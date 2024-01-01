rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183140
Section of the Grizzly Giant, 101 feet circumference by Carleton E. Watkins
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Section of the Grizzly Giant, 101 feet circumference by Carleton E. Watkins

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183140

View License

Section of the Grizzly Giant, 101 feet circumference by Carleton E. Watkins

More