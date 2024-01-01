https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183156Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQueen Victoria Presiding at the Reopening of the Reconstructed Crystal Palace at SydenhamOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183156View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2774 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3101 x 3912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadQueen Victoria Presiding at the Reopening of the Reconstructed Crystal Palace at SydenhamMore