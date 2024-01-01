rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183210
Copy of the head of Christ from Leonardo da Vinci's &ldquo;The Last Supper&rdquo; by L&eacute;on G&eacute;rard
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Copy of the head of Christ from Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” by Léon Gérard

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183210

View License

Copy of the head of Christ from Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” by Léon Gérard

More