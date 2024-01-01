https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183337Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeven Designs for Vases and Table Silver by Giovanni Larciani ("Master of the Kress Landscapes")Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183337View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 732 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2134 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3929 x 2396 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeven Designs for Vases and Table Silver by Giovanni Larciani ("Master of the Kress Landscapes")More