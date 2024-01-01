https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183341Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegorical Subject: Nude Woman, Three Children and a Mousetrap (La Sourcière) by Claude MellanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183341View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2557 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3616 x 2642 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAllegorical Subject: Nude Woman, Three Children and a Mousetrap (La Sourcière) by Claude MellanMore