rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183341
Allegorical Subject: Nude Woman, Three Children and a Mousetrap (La Sourcière) by Claude Mellan
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Allegorical Subject: Nude Woman, Three Children and a Mousetrap (La Sourcière) by Claude Mellan

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183341

View License

Allegorical Subject: Nude Woman, Three Children and a Mousetrap (La Sourcière) by Claude Mellan

More