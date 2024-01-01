https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183407Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183407View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1117 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3258 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3883 x 3614 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanMore