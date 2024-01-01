rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183445
Blanche Bates in Under Two Flags, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blanche Bates in Under Two Flags, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore Spiegle

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183445

View License

Blanche Bates in Under Two Flags, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore Spiegle

More