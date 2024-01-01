rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183482
Lillian Russell, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…
Lillian Russell, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore Spiegle

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183482

View License

Lillian Russell, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore Spiegle

