https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMargaret Anglin in The Twin Sisters, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore SpiegleOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183483View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2539 x 3288 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMargaret Anglin in The Twin Sisters, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore SpiegleMore