https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183487
Amelia Brigham in A Modern Magdalen, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes, reproduction of painting by Frederick Moladore Spiegle

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183487

View License

