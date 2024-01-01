https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183504Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSacred Kingfisher, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183504View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3089 x 2746 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSacred Kingfisher, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & GinterMore