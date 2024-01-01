https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183528Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreat White Heron, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183528View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 668 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2911 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGreat White Heron, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & GinterMore