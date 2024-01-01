rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183564
Splicing the Cable (after the First Accident) on Board the Great Eastern, July 25th, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudley
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183564

View License

